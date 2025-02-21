N.C. A&T visits William & Mary following Nascimento’s 22-point game

North Carolina A&T Aggies (14-9, 10-2 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (10-13, 7-5 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary hosts N.C. A&T after Bella Nascimento scored 22 points in William & Mary’s 82-59 loss to the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Tribe have gone 4-3 at home. William & Mary is 6-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.3 turnovers per game.

The Aggies are 10-2 in conference play. N.C. A&T averages 62.7 points while outscoring opponents by 8.5 points per game.

William & Mary makes 38.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than N.C. A&T has allowed to its opponents (36.4%). N.C. A&T has shot at a 40.8% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 40.0% shooting opponents of William & Mary have averaged.

The Tribe and Aggies square off Friday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nascimento is shooting 27.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Tribe, while averaging 16.7 points and 1.7 steals. Cassidy Geddes is averaging 10.7 points over the past 10 games.

Chaniya Clark is averaging 10.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Aggies. Maleia Bracone is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 6-4, averaging 66.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Aggies: 8-2, averaging 65.1 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.0 points.

