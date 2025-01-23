N.C. A&T visits Towson following Glasper’s 21-point game

North Carolina A&T Aggies (4-16, 0-7 CAA) at Towson Tigers (10-9, 5-1 CAA)

Towson, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -12.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T visits Towson after Landon Glasper scored 21 points in N.C. A&T’s 74-73 loss to the Hampton Pirates.

The Tigers are 6-1 in home games. Towson has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Aggies are 0-7 in CAA play. N.C. A&T is seventh in the CAA with 32.9 rebounds per game led by Nikolaos Chitikoudis averaging 9.2.

Towson scores 66.8 points per game, 12.5 fewer points than the 79.3 N.C. A&T gives up. N.C. A&T averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Towson gives up.

The Tigers and Aggies face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Williamson is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Tigers. Tyler Tejada is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Chitikoudis is averaging 9.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Aggies. Glasper is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 68.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Aggies: 1-9, averaging 72.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

