N.C. A&T plays in CAA Tournament against the William & Mary

William & Mary Tribe (12-18, 9-10 CAA) vs. North Carolina A&T Aggies (19-10, 15-3 CAA)

Washington; Friday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T and William & Mary meet in the CAA Tournament.

The Aggies have gone 15-3 against CAA opponents, with a 4-7 record in non-conference play. N.C. A&T averages 64.1 points while outscoring opponents by 9.4 points per game.

The Tribe’s record in CAA games is 9-10. William & Mary is ninth in the CAA with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Kayla Beckwith averaging 1.9.

N.C. A&T’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game William & Mary gives up. William & Mary averages 6.0 more points per game (60.7) than N.C. A&T gives up to opponents (54.7).

The teams play each other for the third time this season. N.C. A&T won the last matchup 77-52 on March 7. Jordyn Dorsey scored 27 to help lead N.C. A&T to the victory, and Monet Dance scored 16 points for William & Mary.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maleia Bracone is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 10.7 points, 3.9 assists and 1.9 steals. Dorsey is averaging 15.2 points, 4.5 assists and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games.

Bella Nascimento is scoring 16.0 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Tribe. Cassidy Geddes is averaging 8.3 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 28.9% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 8-2, averaging 68.6 points, 34.8 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.0 points per game.

Tribe: 3-7, averaging 59.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.