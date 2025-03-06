N.C. A&T plays conference foe William & Mary

William & Mary Tribe (11-16, 8-8 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (17-10, 13-3 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T hosts William & Mary in a matchup of CAA teams.

The Aggies are 9-3 on their home court. N.C. A&T is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tribe are 8-8 in conference games. William & Mary is 0-3 in one-possession games.

N.C. A&T’s average of 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 5.4 per game William & Mary allows. William & Mary averages 5.9 more points per game (60.7) than N.C. A&T allows to opponents (54.8).

The Aggies and Tribe meet Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordyn Dorsey is averaging 15.4 points, 3.6 assists and 2.2 steals for the Aggies. Ajia James is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bella Nascimento is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Tribe. Kayla Rolph is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 65.6 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.2 points per game.

Tribe: 4-6, averaging 60.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.