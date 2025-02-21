N.C. A&T hosts Snoddy and Stony Brook

Stony Brook Seawolves (6-21, 2-12 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (6-22, 2-13 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook visits N.C. A&T after Andre Snoddy scored 20 points in Stony Brook’s 71-60 loss to the Northeastern Huskies.

The Aggies are 4-9 in home games. N.C. A&T is 5-18 against opponents with a winning record.

The Seawolves are 2-12 in CAA play. Stony Brook is 2-7 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.9 turnovers per game.

N.C. A&T’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Stony Brook allows. Stony Brook averages 66.7 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than the 76.8 N.C. A&T gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Forrest is averaging 19.1 points for the Aggies. Jahnathan Lamothe is averaging 17 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

CJ Luster II is averaging 15.7 points for the Seawolves. Snoddy is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 2-8, averaging 63.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Seawolves: 2-8, averaging 67.8 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

