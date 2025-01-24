N.C. A&T faces Stony Brook, seeks to stop 7-game skid

North Carolina A&T Aggies (4-17, 0-8 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (4-16, 0-7 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T aims to break its seven-game slide with a victory against Stony Brook.

The Seawolves are 2-7 on their home court. Stony Brook has a 3-12 record against teams above .500.

The Aggies are 0-8 in conference games. N.C. A&T has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

Stony Brook’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game N.C. A&T allows. N.C. A&T’s 41.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.4 percentage points lower than Stony Brook has given up to its opponents (48.5%).

The Seawolves and Aggies square off Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Luster II is averaging 13.9 points for the Seawolves. Joseph Octave is averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games.

Ryan Forrest is scoring 18.7 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Aggies. Landon Glasper is averaging 17.9 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 32.2% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 1-9, averaging 63.6 points, 27.6 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Aggies: 1-9, averaging 71.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

