N.C. A&T and Delaware meet in conference showdown

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (10-14, 7-7 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (15-9, 11-2 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CAA foes N.C. A&T and Delaware will play on Sunday.

The Aggies have gone 8-3 at home. N.C. A&T has a 5-6 record against opponents above .500.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 7-7 in CAA play. Delaware is fifth in the CAA scoring 62.8 points per game and is shooting 40.9%.

N.C. A&T is shooting 41.0% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 40.4% Delaware allows to opponents. Delaware averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game N.C. A&T allows.

The Aggies and Fightin’ Blue Hens match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordyn Dorsey is averaging 15.7 points, 3.6 assists and two steals for the Aggies. Ajia James is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tara Cousins is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Rebecca Demeke is averaging 11.1 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 8-2, averaging 65.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.5 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 6-4, averaging 63.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.