Murua Txintxurreta leads Fordham against George Mason after 23-point showing

George Mason Patriots (20-3, 10-2 A-10) at Fordham Rams (12-10, 6-5 A-10)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham hosts George Mason after Irene Murua Txintxurreta scored 23 points in Fordham’s 69-59 loss to the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Rams are 8-2 in home games. Fordham is 4-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Patriots are 10-2 against A-10 opponents. George Mason is 16-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Fordham’s average of 4.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game George Mason gives up. George Mason averages 15.2 more points per game (75.2) than Fordham gives up (60.0).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murua Txintxurreta is averaging 12.2 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Rams. Taylor Donaldson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kennedy Harris is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, while averaging 14.8 points and 1.5 steals. Zahirah Walton is shooting 51.6% and averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 6-4, averaging 59.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Patriots: 9-1, averaging 77.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 10.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.