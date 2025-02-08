Murua Txintxurreta and Fordham host George Mason

George Mason Patriots (20-3, 10-2 A-10) at Fordham Rams (12-10, 6-5 A-10)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham plays George Mason after Irene Murua Txintxurreta scored 23 points in Fordham’s 69-59 loss to the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Rams are 8-2 on their home court. Fordham is 6-5 against opponents over .500.

The Patriots are 10-2 in A-10 play. George Mason averages 10.3 turnovers per game and is 20-3 when winning the turnover battle.

Fordham’s average of 4.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game George Mason gives up. George Mason has shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points above the 39.2% shooting opponents of Fordham have averaged.

The Rams and Patriots meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taya Davis is averaging 7.5 points, 4.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Rams. Taylor Donaldson is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

Kennedy Harris is averaging 14.8 points and 1.5 steals for the Patriots. Zahirah Walton is averaging 17.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 6-4, averaging 59.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Patriots: 9-1, averaging 77.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 10.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.