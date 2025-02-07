Murray State visits Valparaiso following Wright’s 32-point game

Murray State Racers (11-13, 5-8 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (10-14, 3-10 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso takes on Murray State after All Wright scored 32 points in Valparaiso’s 80-62 loss to the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Beacons have gone 8-5 in home games. Valparaiso ranks seventh in the MVC with 31.7 points per game in the paint led by Cooper Schwieger averaging 7.8.

The Racers are 5-8 against conference opponents. Murray State averages 72.5 points while outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game.

Valparaiso scores 76.3 points, 6.0 more per game than the 70.3 Murray State allows. Murray State has shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points below the 46.3% shooting opponents of Valparaiso have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Schwieger is shooting 48.6% and averaging 14.3 points for the Beacons. Wright is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

AJ Ferguson is averaging 11.9 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Racers. Jacobi Wood is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 2-8, averaging 71.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Racers: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.