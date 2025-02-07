Murray State visits UIC following Young’s 39-point game

Murray State Racers (14-5, 8-2 MVC) at UIC Flames (8-11, 5-5 MVC)

Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State takes on UIC after Katelyn Young scored 39 points in Murray State’s 96-89 loss to the Belmont Bruins.

The Flames have gone 5-4 in home games. UIC is 4-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Racers are 8-2 against MVC opponents. Murray State ranks third in the MVC shooting 34.3% from 3-point range.

UIC is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 44.2% Murray State allows to opponents. Murray State averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.6 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game UIC allows.

The Flames and Racers meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kristian Young is averaging 2.8 points and 3.3 assists for the Flames. Makiyah Williams is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games.

Katelyn Young is averaging 20.7 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Racers. Braxcynn Baker is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-5, averaging 61.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Racers: 8-2, averaging 87.6 points, 36.5 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.