Murray State visits Belmont after Young’s 25-point game

Murray State Racers (14-4, 8-1 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (13-7, 8-1 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State visits Belmont after Katelyn Young scored 25 points in Murray State’s 104-66 victory over the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Bruins are 7-1 in home games. Belmont is eighth in the MVC with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Carmyn Harrison averaging 2.3.

The Racers have gone 8-1 against MVC opponents. Murray State is second in the MVC with 36.8 rebounds per game led by Ava Learn averaging 9.8.

Belmont is shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 43.6% Murray State allows to opponents. Murray State scores 25.9 more points per game (88.8) than Belmont gives up to opponents (62.9).

The Bruins and Racers square off Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jailyn Banks is shooting 42.1% and averaging 13.2 points for the Bruins. Tuti Jones is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Young is averaging 19.6 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Racers. Braxcynn Baker is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2, averaging 74.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Racers: 9-1, averaging 89.7 points, 36.5 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.