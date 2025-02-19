Murray State Racers square off against the Southern Illinois Salukis

Southern Illinois Salukis (12-15, 7-9 MVC) vs. Murray State Racers (13-14, 7-9 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Racers -1.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois and Murray State square off in Carbondale, Illinois.

The Racers have a 6-5 record against non-conference oppponents. Murray State is fourth in the MVC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 69.2 points while holding opponents to 45.7% shooting.

The Salukis have a 5-6 record in non-conference games. Southern Illinois is 4-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

Murray State is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, the same percentage Southern Illinois allows to opponents. Southern Illinois averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Murray State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Ferguson is averaging 11.7 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Racers. Jacobi Wood is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kennard Davis is shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Salukis, while averaging 15.3 points. Ali Abdou Dibba is averaging 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 3-7, averaging 68.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Salukis: 6-4, averaging 72.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

