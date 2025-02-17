Murray State Racers and the Northern Iowa Panthers meet in Nashville, Tennessee

Northern Iowa Panthers (17-9, 11-4 MVC) vs. Murray State Racers (13-13, 7-8 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Racers -1; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa and Murray State square off at Curb Event Center Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Racers have a 6-5 record in non-conference play. Murray State is ninth in the MVC scoring 72.2 points while shooting 44.6% from the field.

The Panthers are 6-5 in non-conference play. Northern Iowa is seventh in the MVC scoring 74.9 points per game and is shooting 49.8%.

Murray State averages 72.2 points per game, 4.7 more points than the 67.5 Northern Iowa gives up. Northern Iowa has shot at a 49.8% rate from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points greater than the 45.7% shooting opponents of Murray State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Ferguson is averaging 11.8 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Racers. Jacobi Wood is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tytan Anderson is scoring 14.8 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Panthers. Trey Campbell is averaging 12.7 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 42.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Panthers: 8-2, averaging 71.7 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.