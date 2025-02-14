Murray State plays Northern Iowa following Young’s 27-point game

Northern Iowa Panthers (13-11, 8-5 MVC) at Murray State Racers (15-7, 9-4 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State hosts Northern Iowa after Katelyn Young scored 27 points in Murray State’s 92-86 loss to the Drake Bulldogs.

The Racers have gone 8-2 at home. Murray State is second in the MVC with 18.4 assists per game led by Haven Ford averaging 5.4.

The Panthers are 8-5 in MVC play. Northern Iowa is seventh in the MVC giving up 68.2 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

Murray State averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Northern Iowa gives up. Northern Iowa averages 73.9 points per game, 0.3 more than the 73.6 Murray State gives up.

The Racers and Panthers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Halli Poock is shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, while averaging 16.3 points and 4.5 assists. Young is averaging 23.1 points and seven rebounds over the past 10 games.

Maya McDermott is averaging 19.3 points and 4.9 assists for the Panthers. Kayba Laube is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 7-3, averaging 84.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.