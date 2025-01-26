Murray State plays Evansville following Young’s 33-point outing

Evansville Purple Aces (5-13, 1-6 MVC) at Murray State Racers (13-4, 7-1 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State hosts Evansville after Katelyn Young scored 33 points in Murray State’s 97-71 victory against the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Racers are 7-1 on their home court. Murray State averages 14.4 turnovers per game and is 11-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Purple Aces are 1-6 against MVC opponents. Evansville has a 0-11 record against teams over .500.

Murray State averages 87.9 points, 13.5 more per game than the 74.4 Evansville gives up. Evansville’s 37.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.5 percentage points lower than Murray State has allowed to its opponents (43.7%).

The Racers and Purple Aces face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Halli Poock averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, scoring 16.8 points while shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc. Young is averaging 19.3 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Maggie Hartwig is averaging 16.7 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Purple Aces. Camryn Runner is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 8-2, averaging 85.6 points, 36.2 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Purple Aces: 2-8, averaging 61.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

