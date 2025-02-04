Murray State hosts Drake after Stirtz’s 30-point game

Drake Bulldogs (20-2, 10-2 MVC) at Murray State Racers (11-12, 5-7 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -4.5; over/under is 123

BOTTOM LINE: Drake visits Murray State after Bennett Stirtz scored 30 points in Drake’s 75-65 win over the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Racers are 5-4 in home games. Murray State is 4-8 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.3 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs are 10-2 against MVC opponents. Drake is fifth in the MVC with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Cam Manyawu averaging 2.4.

Murray State averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Drake allows. Drake averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Murray State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacobi Wood is averaging 13.5 points and five assists for the Racers. AJ Ferguson is averaging 11.4 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Manyawu is averaging 7.6 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Stirtz is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 68.4 points, 26.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

