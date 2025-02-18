Murray State hosts Dibba and Southern Illinois

Southern Illinois Salukis (12-15, 7-9 MVC) at Murray State Racers (13-14, 7-9 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois visits Murray State after Ali Abdou Dibba scored 24 points in Southern Illinois’ 73-68 loss to the Belmont Bruins.

The Racers have gone 6-5 in home games. Murray State scores 72.0 points while outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game.

The Salukis have gone 7-9 against MVC opponents. Southern Illinois ranks eighth in the MVC allowing 73.5 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

Murray State scores 72.0 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than the 73.5 Southern Illinois gives up. Southern Illinois has shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points above the 45.7% shooting opponents of Murray State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacobi Wood is averaging 13.4 points and 4.8 assists for the Racers. Terence Harcum is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dibba is averaging 17 points and 1.6 steals for the Salukis. Kennard Davis is averaging 18 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 3-7, averaging 68.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Salukis: 6-4, averaging 72.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.