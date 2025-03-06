Murray State faces Evansville in MVC Tournament

Evansville Purple Aces (11-20, 8-12 MVC) vs. Murray State Racers (15-16, 9-11 MVC)

St. Louis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Racers -5.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State plays in the MVC Tournament against Evansville.

The Racers’ record in MVC games is 9-11, and their record is 6-5 in non-conference play. Murray State is 7-14 against opponents over .500.

The Purple Aces’ record in MVC play is 8-12. Evansville has a 7-16 record against teams over .500.

Murray State averages 72.1 points per game, 1.5 more points than the 70.6 Evansville allows. Evansville averages 66.5 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the 69.6 Murray State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacobi Wood is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, while averaging 13.5 points and 4.8 assists. Terence Harcum is shooting 34.7% and averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games.

Tanner Cuff is averaging nine points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Purple Aces. Tayshawn Comer is averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 4-6, averaging 66.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Purple Aces: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.