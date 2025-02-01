Murray-Boyles, South Carolina Gamecocks to host Phelps and the No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies (16-5, 5-3 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (10-11, 0-8 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -5.5; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: Zhuric Phelps and No. 13 Texas A&M take on Collin Murray-Boyles and South Carolina in SEC play.

The Gamecocks are 8-5 in home games. South Carolina is 3-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.5 turnovers per game.

The Aggies have gone 5-3 against SEC opponents. Texas A&M is 2-2 in one-possession games.

South Carolina’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Texas A&M gives up. Texas A&M has shot at a 42.4% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points fewer than the 44.0% shooting opponents of South Carolina have averaged.

The Gamecocks and Aggies face off Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murray-Boyles is averaging 15.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Gamecocks. Zachary Davis is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

Phelps is averaging 15.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Aggies. Pharrel Payne is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 2-8, averaging 63.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Aggies: 7-3, averaging 76.1 points, 36.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.