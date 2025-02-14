Murray-Boyles leads South Carolina against No. 3 Florida after 20-point outing

South Carolina Gamecocks (10-14, 0-11 SEC) at Florida Gators (21-3, 8-3 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina faces No. 3 Florida after Collin Murray-Boyles scored 20 points in South Carolina’s 72-68 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Gators are 11-1 on their home court. Florida scores 83.6 points and has outscored opponents by 17.1 points per game.

The Gamecocks are 0-11 in SEC play. South Carolina averages 12.0 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when winning the turnover battle.

Florida averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 6.5 per game South Carolina gives up. South Carolina has shot at a 43.0% clip from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points above the 38.8% shooting opponents of Florida have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 17.5 points and four assists for the Gators. Will Richard is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Jamarii Thomas is averaging 13 points, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Gamecocks. Murray-Boyles is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 8-2, averaging 77.0 points, 36.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Gamecocks: 0-10, averaging 64.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.