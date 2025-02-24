Murray-Boyles and South Carolina host No. 15 Missouri

South Carolina Gamecocks (11-16, 1-13 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (20-7, 9-5 SEC)

Columbia, Missouri; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina plays No. 15 Missouri after Collin Murray-Boyles scored 22 points in South Carolina’s 84-69 win against the Texas Longhorns.

The Tigers have gone 17-1 at home. Missouri is ninth in college basketball averaging 83.7 points and is shooting 48.3% from the field.

The Gamecocks are 1-13 in SEC play. South Carolina is 1-4 in one-possession games.

Missouri scores 83.7 points, 12.9 more per game than the 70.8 South Carolina gives up. South Carolina averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Missouri allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Grill is shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 13.4 points and 1.6 steals. Tamar Bates is averaging 14 points over the last 10 games.

Murray-Boyles is averaging 15.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Gamecocks. Jamarii Thomas is averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 81.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Gamecocks: 1-9, averaging 66.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.