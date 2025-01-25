Murauskas leads Saint Mary’s (CA) against Washington State after 24-point outing

Saint Mary’s Gaels (17-3, 7-0 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (15-6, 5-3 WCC)

Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -6; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) visits Washington State after Paulius Murauskas scored 24 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 71-51 victory over the San Francisco Dons.

The Cougars are 8-1 in home games. Washington State is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Gaels have gone 7-0 against WCC opponents. Saint Mary’s (CA) is seventh in college basketball allowing 60.6 points while holding opponents to 39.4% shooting.

Washington State scores 80.8 points, 20.2 more per game than the 60.6 Saint Mary’s (CA) allows. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 76.5 points per game, 0.7 more than the 75.8 Washington State allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Calmese is averaging 16.6 points, 4.6 assists and two steals for the Cougars. LeJuan Watts is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Murauskas is averaging 12.8 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Gaels. Mikey Lewis is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 79.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Gaels: 8-2, averaging 75.7 points, 37.0 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.