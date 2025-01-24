Murauskas leads Saint Mary’s (CA) against Washington State after 24-point game

Saint Mary’s Gaels (17-3, 7-0 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (15-6, 5-3 WCC)

Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) takes on Washington State after Paulius Murauskas scored 24 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 71-51 win over the San Francisco Dons.

The Cougars have gone 8-1 at home. Washington State is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Gaels are 7-0 in WCC play. Saint Mary’s (CA) is seventh in college basketball with 38.4 rebounds per game. Murauskas leads the Gaels with 8.5.

Washington State averages 80.8 points, 20.2 more per game than the 60.6 Saint Mary’s (CA) allows. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 76.5 points per game, 0.7 more than the 75.8 Washington State gives up to opponents.

The Cougars and Gaels square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: LeJuan Watts is averaging 14 points, eight rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Cougars. Nate Calmese is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

Augustas Marciulionis is averaging 13.6 points and 5.7 assists for the Gaels. Mikey Lewis is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 79.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Gaels: 8-2, averaging 75.7 points, 37.0 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points.

