Muniz, Florida Gulf Coast Eagles square off against the Jacksonville Dolphins

Jacksonville Dolphins (16-10, 10-4 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (14-13, 9-5 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert McCray and Jacksonville take on Jevin Muniz and FGCU in ASUN play.

The Eagles have gone 8-4 at home. FGCU is 4-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.0 turnovers per game.

The Dolphins are 10-4 against ASUN opponents. Jacksonville is third in the ASUN with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Stephon Payne III averaging 3.0.

FGCU makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Jacksonville has allowed to its opponents (44.4%). Jacksonville has shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points above the 42.8% shooting opponents of FGCU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dallion Johnson is averaging 15.2 points for the Eagles. Keeshawn Kellman is averaging 13.4 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Payne is averaging 8.3 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Dolphins. McCray is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Dolphins: 7-3, averaging 76.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

