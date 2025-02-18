Muniz, Florida Gulf Coast Eagles square off against the Jacksonville Dolphins

Jacksonville Dolphins (16-10, 10-4 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (14-13, 9-5 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -2.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville faces FGCU in ASUN action Tuesday.

The Eagles are 8-4 in home games. FGCU averages 71.7 points while outscoring opponents by 2.0 points per game.

The Dolphins are 10-4 against conference opponents. Jacksonville is fifth in the ASUN with 33.2 rebounds per game led by Stephon Payne III averaging 6.5.

FGCU makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Jacksonville has allowed to its opponents (44.4%). Jacksonville averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.8 per game FGCU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dallion Johnson is scoring 15.2 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Eagles. Keeshawn Kellman is averaging 13.4 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 62.0% over the past 10 games.

Robert McCray is averaging 16.5 points, 4.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Dolphins. Zimi Nwokeji is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Dolphins: 7-3, averaging 76.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.