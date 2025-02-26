Mukeba leads Oakland against Milwaukee after 22-point game

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (13-16, 10-8 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (19-10, 12-6 Horizon League)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland visits Milwaukee after Allen David Mukeba Jr. scored 22 points in Oakland’s 91-86 overtime win against the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Panthers are 11-2 on their home court. Milwaukee is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Grizzlies are 10-8 in conference play. Oakland is 2-2 in one-possession games.

Milwaukee averages 78.8 points, 7.6 more per game than the 71.2 Oakland gives up. Oakland has shot at a 42.8% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points below the 44.4% shooting opponents of Milwaukee have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Themus Fulks is averaging 14.5 points and 5.8 assists for the Panthers. Jamichael Stillwell is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Mukeba is shooting 56.4% and averaging 14.1 points for the Golden Grizzlies. Tuburu Niavalurua is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 79.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.