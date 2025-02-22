Mpaka leads Tarleton State against UT Arlington after 20-point outing

Tarleton State Texans (11-16, 6-6 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (12-14, 5-7 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -6.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State faces UT Arlington after Chris Mpaka scored 20 points in Tarleton State’s 67-64 victory against the Seattle U Redhawks.

The Mavericks are 8-3 in home games. UT Arlington has a 5-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Texans have gone 6-6 against WAC opponents. Tarleton State is 6-12 in games decided by 10 points or more.

UT Arlington scores 75.5 points per game, 4.6 more points than the 70.9 Tarleton State allows. Tarleton State averages 64.3 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than the 74.6 UT Arlington gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lance Ware is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 9.4 rebounds for the Mavericks. Raysean Seamster is averaging 11.1 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Bubu Benjamin is averaging 14.9 points and 1.6 steals for the Texans. Dantwan Grimes is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Texans: 4-6, averaging 61.4 points, 24.9 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.