Mount St. Mary’s visits Siena after Jackson’s 23-point game

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (13-13, 11-6 MAAC) at Siena Saints (16-10, 13-4 MAAC)

Loudonville, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena hosts Mount St. Mary’s after Ahniysha Jackson scored 23 points in Siena’s 72-58 win over the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Saints have gone 9-4 in home games. Siena is fourth in the MAAC in rebounding with 31.2 rebounds. Anajah Brown leads the Saints with 7.0 boards.

The Mountaineers have gone 11-6 against MAAC opponents. Mount St. Mary’s has a 4-9 record against teams above .500.

Siena scores 66.3 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 64.3 Mount St. Mary’s gives up. Mount St. Mary’s averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Siena allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teresa Seppala is averaging 17.6 points, six rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Saints. Jackson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Giana Hoddinott is averaging five points, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Mountaineers. Jo Raflo is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 8-2, averaging 69.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 72.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

