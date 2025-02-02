Mount St. Mary’s takes on Saint Peter’s for conference matchup

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (12-9, 5-5 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (7-10, 2-7 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Peacocks -3.5; over/under is 127

BOTTOM LINE: Dola Adebayo and Mount St. Mary’s visit Armoni Zeigler and Saint Peter’s in MAAC action.

The Peacocks are 2-4 on their home court. Saint Peter’s scores 65.0 points and has outscored opponents by 1.7 points per game.

The Mountaineers are 5-5 against MAAC opponents. Mount St. Mary’s has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Saint Peter’s averages 65.0 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 72.3 Mount St. Mary’s allows. Mount St. Mary’s has shot at a 43.1% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 40.7% shooting opponents of Saint Peter’s have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Eaton is averaging 9.6 points for the Peacocks. Marcus Randolph is averaging 13.2 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 30.4% over the past 10 games.

Adebayo is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Carmelo Pacheco is averaging 11.4 points and 1.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 3-7, averaging 58.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

