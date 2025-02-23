Mount St. Mary’s takes on Rider, seeks 4th straight win

Rider Broncs (10-17, 6-10 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (16-10, 9-6 MAAC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -5.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s will try to continue its three-game win streak with a victory over Rider.

The Mountaineers have gone 7-4 in home games. Mount St. Mary’s is fifth in the MAAC scoring 71.2 points while shooting 44.3% from the field.

The Broncs are 6-10 in conference matchups. Rider is ninth in the MAAC scoring 27.6 points per game in the paint led by Tariq Ingraham averaging 5.6.

Mount St. Mary’s is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 45.8% Rider allows to opponents. Rider averages 65.1 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 71.5 Mount St. Mary’s gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Lipscomb is averaging seven points and 4.4 assists for the Mountaineers. Dola Adebayo is averaging 14.2 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 60.9% over the past 10 games.

TJ Weeks Jr. is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Broncs. Zion Cruz is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Broncs: 4-6, averaging 65.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

