Mount St. Mary’s takes home win streak into matchup with Canisius

Canisius Golden Griffins (7-16, 6-7 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (11-11, 9-4 MAAC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Mountaineers play Canisius.

The Mountaineers have gone 6-4 at home. Mount St. Mary’s ranks fourth in the MAAC with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Jo Raflo averaging 4.8.

The Golden Griffins are 6-7 in conference play. Canisius has a 0-10 record against teams above .500.

Mount St. Mary’s scores 65.2 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the 65.9 Canisius allows. Canisius has shot at a 39.1% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points less than the 39.7% shooting opponents of Mount St. Mary’s have averaged.

The Mountaineers and Golden Griffins meet Saturday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giana Hoddinott is averaging five points, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Mountaineers. Raflo is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games.

Shariah Gailes is averaging nine points and eight rebounds for the Golden Griffins. Jaela Johnson is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 71.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 6-4, averaging 57.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.