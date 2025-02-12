Mount St. Mary’s plays Niagara after Raflo’s 21-point performance

Niagara Purple Eagles (1-20, 0-13 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (10-11, 8-4 MAAC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s hosts Niagara after Jo Raflo scored 21 points in Mount St. Mary’s 62-60 loss to the Iona Gaels.

The Mountaineers are 5-4 on their home court. Mount St. Mary’s is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Purple Eagles are 0-13 in MAAC play. Niagara has a 1-11 record against opponents over .500.

Mount St. Mary’s scores 64.7 points per game, 16.4 fewer points than the 81.1 Niagara gives up. Niagara averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Mount St. Mary’s gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giana Hoddinott is averaging 5.2 points, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Mountaineers. Raflo is averaging 16.1 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Safiatu Kolliegbo is shooting 34.8% and averaging 13.3 points for the Purple Eagles. Talia Dial is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 73.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 0-10, averaging 49.6 points, 23.7 rebounds, 6.9 assists, 11.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 31.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.