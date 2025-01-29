Mount St. Mary’s plays Merrimack following Raflo’s 26-point game

Merrimack Warriors (8-10, 4-5 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (8-10, 6-3 MAAC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s hosts Merrimack after Jo Raflo scored 26 points in Mount St. Mary’s 80-66 victory against the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Mountaineers are 3-4 in home games. Mount St. Mary’s is 4-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Warriors are 4-5 in conference play. Merrimack is 1-8 against opponents over .500.

Mount St. Mary’s scores 63.6 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 63.3 Merrimack gives up. Merrimack’s 37.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than Mount St. Mary’s has allowed to its opponents (41.2%).

The Mountaineers and Warriors face off Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raflo is shooting 44.8% and averaging 15.7 points for the Mountaineers. Anna Lemaster is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Lydia Melaschenko averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, scoring 5.9 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc. Thalia Shepard is averaging 12.8 points and two steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Warriors: 4-6, averaging 61.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.