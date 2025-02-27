Mount St. Mary’s plays Fairfield, seeks 5th straight road win

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (17-10, 10-6 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (10-17, 6-10 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s will try to keep its four-game road win streak intact when the Mountaineers play Fairfield.

The Stags are 6-6 in home games. Fairfield ranks fifth in the MAAC with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Prophet Johnson averaging 2.9.

The Mountaineers are 10-6 against MAAC opponents. Mount St. Mary’s ranks eighth in the MAAC allowing 71.6 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

Fairfield is shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 41.8% Mount St. Mary’s allows to opponents. Mount St. Mary’s 44.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than Fairfield has allowed to its opponents (47.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamie Bergens is averaging 9.4 points for the Stags. Johnson is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Dola Adebayo is shooting 53.0% and averaging 12.6 points for the Mountaineers. Carmelo Pacheco is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 3-7, averaging 65.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.