Mount St. Mary’s plays Canisius, seeks 6th straight home win

Canisius Golden Griffins (7-16, 6-7 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (11-11, 9-4 MAAC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s hosts Canisius trying to continue its five-game home winning streak.

The Mountaineers are 6-4 on their home court. Mount St. Mary’s is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Golden Griffins are 6-7 against MAAC opponents. Canisius gives up 65.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 10.6 points per game.

Mount St. Mary’s is shooting 39.7% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 42.0% Canisius allows to opponents. Canisius averages 55.3 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than the 64.2 Mount St. Mary’s allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jo Raflo is scoring 16.1 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Mountaineers. Anna Lemaster is averaging 13.5 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 46.3% over the last 10 games.

Jaela Johnson averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Griffins, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc. Shariah Gailes is shooting 43.9% and averaging 10.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 71.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 6-4, averaging 57.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

