Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers take on the Fairfield Stags, seek 5th straight victory

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (17-10, 10-6 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (10-17, 6-10 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -2.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s is looking to continue its four-game win streak with a victory against Fairfield.

The Stags have gone 6-6 in home games. Fairfield is 4-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mountaineers are 10-6 in MAAC play. Mount St. Mary’s is second in the MAAC with 34.6 rebounds per game led by Terrell Ard Jr. averaging 7.5.

Fairfield’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Mount St. Mary’s allows. Mount St. Mary’s 44.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than Fairfield has allowed to its opponents (47.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Prophet Johnson is averaging 11.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Stags. Deon Perry is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

Ard is averaging 11.5 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Dola Adebayo is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 3-7, averaging 65.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.