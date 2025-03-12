Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers and Marist Red Foxes square off in MAAC Tournament

Marist Red Foxes (16-14, 11-9 MAAC) vs. Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (14-15, 12-8 MAAC)

Atlantic City, New Jersey; Thursday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s plays in the MAAC Tournament against Marist.

The Mountaineers are 12-8 against MAAC opponents and 2-7 in non-conference play. Mount St. Mary’s ranks eighth in the MAAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 63.3 points while holding opponents to 39.9% shooting.

The Red Foxes are 11-9 in MAAC play. Marist is eighth in the MAAC scoring 57.7 points per game and is shooting 38.5%.

Mount St. Mary’s is shooting 39.2% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 37.8% Marist allows to opponents. Marist has shot at a 38.5% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points below the 39.9% shooting opponents of Mount St. Mary’s have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Mount St. Mary’s won 61-50 in the last matchup on March 8. Anna Lemaster led Mount St. Mary’s with 15 points, and Morgan Lee led Marist with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lemaster averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 40.1% from beyond the arc. Jo Raflo is shooting 41.5% and averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games.

Lee is shooting 43.0% and averaging 12.8 points for the Red Foxes. Lexie Tarul is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 64.7 points, 27.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Red Foxes: 5-5, averaging 59.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.