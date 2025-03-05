Mount St. Mary’s hosts Quinnipiac following Raviv’s 23-point game

Quinnipiac Bobcats (24-3, 16-2 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (13-14, 11-7 MAAC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac visits Mount St. Mary’s after Gal Raviv scored 23 points in Quinnipiac’s 76-44 win over the Merrimack Warriors.

The Mountaineers are 7-5 in home games. Mount St. Mary’s is 4-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bobcats are 16-2 against MAAC opponents. Quinnipiac is fifth in the MAAC with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Raviv averaging 5.0.

Mount St. Mary’s averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Quinnipiac gives up. Quinnipiac has shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 40.0% shooting opponents of Mount St. Mary’s have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anna Lemaster averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc. Jo Raflo is shooting 43.4% and averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Raviv is shooting 45.3% and averaging 18.0 points for the Bobcats. Anna Foley is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 68.1 points, 27.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 68.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.