Mount St. Mary’s hosts Manhattan following Adebayo’s 21-point showing

Manhattan Jaspers (8-9, 3-5 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (11-8, 4-4 MAAC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -1.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s hosts Manhattan after Dola Adebayo scored 21 points in Mount St. Mary’s 82-68 loss to the Siena Saints.

The Mountaineers are 6-2 on their home court. Mount St. Mary’s gives up 73.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.9 points per game.

The Jaspers are 3-5 in MAAC play. Manhattan is 4-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Mount St. Mary’s scores 71.1 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 77.6 Manhattan gives up. Manhattan averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Mount St. Mary’s gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adebayo is shooting 50.6% and averaging 12.7 points for the Mountaineers. Carmelo Pacheco is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

Will Sydnor is shooting 48.3% and averaging 15.2 points for the Jaspers. Devin Dinkins is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Jaspers: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.