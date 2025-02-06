Mount St. Mary’s hosts Iona following Moundi’s 25-point game

Iona Gaels (9-13, 6-5 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (13-9, 6-5 MAAC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -1.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iona visits Mount St. Mary’s after Yaphet Moundi scored 25 points in Iona’s 87-64 victory against the Fairfield Stags.

The Mountaineers have gone 6-3 in home games. Mount St. Mary’s allows 72.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.1 points per game.

The Gaels are 6-5 against MAAC opponents. Iona is eighth in the MAAC scoring 68.2 points per game and is shooting 40.3%.

Mount St. Mary’s is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 45.6% Iona allows to opponents. Iona averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Mount St. Mary’s gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jedy Cordilia is averaging 9.8 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Carmelo Pacheco is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dejour Reaves is averaging 15.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and two steals for the Gaels. Adam Njie is averaging 11.7 points, 4.1 assists and 2.8 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Gaels: 5-5, averaging 69.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 11.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.