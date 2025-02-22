Mount St. Mary’s faces Rider, looks for 4th straight win

Rider Broncs (10-17, 6-10 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (16-10, 9-6 MAAC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s comes into a matchup against Rider as winners of three straight games.

The Mountaineers are 7-4 in home games. Mount St. Mary’s ranks second in the MAAC with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Terrell Ard Jr. averaging 5.2.

The Broncs are 6-10 in MAAC play. Rider is sixth in the MAAC with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Tariq Ingraham averaging 2.7.

Mount St. Mary’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Rider gives up. Rider has shot at a 41.9% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of Mount St. Mary’s have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dola Adebayo is shooting 53.3% and averaging 12.7 points for the Mountaineers. Carmelo Pacheco is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

TJ Weeks Jr. is averaging 13.8 points for the Broncs. Zion Cruz is averaging 10.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Broncs: 4-6, averaging 65.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.