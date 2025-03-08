Mount St. Mary’s faces Marist on 3-game losing streak

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (13-15, 11-8 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (16-13, 11-8 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s aims to end its three-game losing streak with a victory over Marist.

The Red Foxes have gone 8-4 in home games. Marist is second in the MAAC with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Morgan Lee averaging 6.4.

The Mountaineers are 11-8 in MAAC play. Mount St. Mary’s ranks sixth in the MAAC with 13.0 assists per game led by Giana Hoddinott averaging 3.4.

Marist’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Mount St. Mary’s gives up. Mount St. Mary’s averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Marist allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lee is averaging 12.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Red Foxes. Lexie Tarul is averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games.

Jo Raflo is averaging 15.6 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Anna Lemaster is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 5-5, averaging 58.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 66.1 points, 27.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.