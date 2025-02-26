Mount St. Mary’s faces Fairfield, looks for 7th straight home win

Fairfield Stags (22-3, 16-0 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (13-12, 11-5 MAAC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s hosts Fairfield trying to prolong its six-game home winning streak.

The Mountaineers have gone 7-4 at home. Mount St. Mary’s is fourth in the MAAC with 13.8 assists per game led by Giana Hoddinott averaging 3.5.

The Stags are 16-0 in MAAC play. Fairfield ranks third in the MAAC with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Izabela Nicoletti averaging 3.5.

Mount St. Mary’s averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 4.0 more made shots than the 4.4 per game Fairfield allows. Fairfield averages 11.3 more points per game (74.9) than Mount St. Mary’s allows to opponents (63.6).

The Mountaineers and Stags match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jo Raflo is averaging 15.7 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Anna Lemaster is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Meghan Andersen is scoring 14.2 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Stags. Kaety L’Amoreaux is averaging 12.9 points, five assists and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 73.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 11.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points per game.

Stags: 10-0, averaging 76.6 points, 28.9 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.8 points.

