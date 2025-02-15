Mount St. Mary’s faces Canisius after Hobbs’ 21-point performance

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (14-10, 7-6 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (2-22, 2-11 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s takes on Canisius after Dallas Hobbs scored 21 points in Mount St. Mary’s 84-83 win against the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Golden Griffins are 1-9 on their home court. Canisius averages 11.0 turnovers per game and is 1-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Mountaineers are 7-6 in MAAC play. Mount St. Mary’s ranks second in the MAAC with 15.0 assists per game led by Xavier Lipscomb averaging 4.4.

Canisius averages 63.8 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 72.3 Mount St. Mary’s gives up. Mount St. Mary’s 44.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.4 percentage points lower than Canisius has given up to its opponents (49.6%).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul McMillian IV is shooting 43.9% and averaging 20.1 points for the Golden Griffins. Tana Kopa is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Dola Adebayo is averaging 12.8 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Jedy Cordilia is averaging 11.4 points and nine rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 2-8, averaging 64.9 points, 22.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.