Mostafa, Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders to host Frazier and the UTEP Miners

UTEP Miners (15-6, 5-3 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (14-7, 5-3 CUSA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Raiders -4.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP faces Middle Tennessee in CUSA action Saturday.

The Blue Raiders have gone 8-2 at home. Middle Tennessee has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Miners are 5-3 against CUSA opponents. UTEP is 14-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

Middle Tennessee’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game UTEP allows. UTEP averages 73.4 points per game, 3.1 more than the 70.3 Middle Tennessee allows to opponents.

The Blue Raiders and Miners meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jestin Porter is averaging 16 points for the Blue Raiders. Camryn Weston is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Ahamad Bynum is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Miners, while averaging 10.8 points. Otis Frazier III is averaging 15.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.4 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Miners: 7-3, averaging 72.8 points, 27.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 11.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

