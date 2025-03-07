Mostafa leads Middle Tennessee against Florida International

Florida International Panthers (9-21, 3-14 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (20-10, 11-6 CUSA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee plays Florida International after Essam Mostafa scored 30 points in Middle Tennessee’s 86-81 loss to the Liberty Flames.

The Blue Raiders are 10-4 on their home court. Middle Tennessee averages 76.1 points while outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Panthers are 3-14 against CUSA opponents. Florida International leads the CUSA with 36.8 points per game in the paint led by Jayden Brewer averaging 8.9.

Middle Tennessee is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 44.5% Florida International allows to opponents. Florida International has shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points greater than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Middle Tennessee have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jestin Porter is shooting 40.8% and averaging 14.9 points for the Blue Raiders. Jlynn Counter is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brewer is shooting 48.5% and averaging 14.3 points for the Panthers. Vianney Salatchoum is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 66.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.