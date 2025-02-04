Morson leads Central Michigan against Ohio after 23-point game

Ohio Bobcats (4-16, 2-8 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (8-13, 4-6 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan faces Ohio after Madi Morson scored 23 points in Central Michigan’s 76-69 loss to the Bowling Green Falcons.

The Chippewas are 4-6 in home games. Central Michigan is second in the MAC in rebounding with 36.7 rebounds. Jess Lawson leads the Chippewas with 8.8 boards.

The Bobcats are 2-8 against MAC opponents. Ohio is 3-11 against opponents with a winning record.

Central Michigan scores 63.7 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than the 73.4 Ohio allows. Ohio averages 57.9 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than the 68.8 Central Michigan allows.

The Chippewas and Bobcats face off Wednesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayda Mosley is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Chippewas, while averaging 5.8 points. Morson is averaging 17.1 points over the past 10 games.

Bailey Tabeling averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 26.7% from beyond the arc. Kennedi Watkins is shooting 41.5% and averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Bobcats: 2-8, averaging 58.2 points, 24.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.