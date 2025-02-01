Morson leads Central Michigan against Bowling Green after 26-point game

Bowling Green Falcons (10-10, 4-5 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (8-12, 4-5 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan plays Bowling Green after Madi Morson scored 26 points in Central Michigan’s 80-75 loss to the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Chippewas have gone 4-5 in home games. Central Michigan is the MAC leader with 13.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Desrae Kyles averaging 8.0.

The Falcons have gone 4-5 against MAC opponents. Bowling Green is eighth in the MAC allowing 68.5 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

Central Michigan is shooting 37.8% from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points lower than the 43.4% Bowling Green allows to opponents. Bowling Green has shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Central Michigan have averaged.

The Chippewas and Falcons meet Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jess Lawson is averaging 11.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Chippewas. Morson is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

Amy Velasco is averaging 15.9 points and 4.4 assists for the Falcons. Lexi Fleming is averaging 14.5 points, 3.3 assists and 2.4 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 5-5, averaging 64.3 points, 36.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Falcons: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 28.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

