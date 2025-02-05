Morson and Central Michigan host Ohio

Ohio Bobcats (4-16, 2-8 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (8-13, 4-6 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan hosts Ohio after Madi Morson scored 23 points in Central Michigan’s 76-69 loss to the Bowling Green Falcons.

The Chippewas have gone 4-6 in home games. Central Michigan averages 18.9 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bobcats are 2-8 in conference play. Ohio allows 73.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 15.5 points per game.

Central Michigan averages 63.7 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than the 73.4 Ohio allows. Ohio averages 57.9 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than the 68.8 Central Michigan allows.

The Chippewas and Bobcats match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayda Mosley is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Chippewas, while averaging 5.8 points. Morson is shooting 44.2% and averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

Kennedi Watkins is averaging 15.1 points for the Bobcats. Bailey Tabeling is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Bobcats: 2-8, averaging 58.2 points, 24.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.